Sifu Herb Parran

Sifu Herb Parran was recently inducted into the International Chinese Martial Arts Championship Hall of Fame. The award was given to Parran, 64, in recognition of his lengthy contribution to Chinese Martial Arts. Parran has been teaching the Chinese Martial Arts form known as Tai Chi, which is a series of connected body movements done in coordination with breathing, slow movement, balance and fitness, for 19 years and performing for nearly 30 years.

