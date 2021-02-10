The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment Missouri Job Center announces that Howard Hayes, SLATE executive director, was elected to serve on the United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2021 Board of Directors.
As a board member, Hayes will be part of the United Way’s efforts to unite people and organizations that want to help others, raise funding through donations and grants, and help as many people as possible to satisfy their various needs.
In his role, Hayes plans to assert his expertise in business administration, talent diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and corporate partnerships that will help minority and disadvantaged people eliminate barriers to employment, successfully transition to self-sufficiency, and move toward overall life success.
