St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley named LaRhonda Wilson, associate professor of sociology, recipient of the 46th David L. Underwood Memorial Lecture Award.
Chosen by a committee of peers, the recipient exhibits excellence in instruction and a genuine, humanistic concern for students, faculty, staff, and all of education.
Wilson also serves as program coordinator for the campus service-learning program and is lead faculty for sociology, anthropology and psychology. Wilson is a member of the American Sociological Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Lincoln University Alumni Association, and Missouri Sociological Association.
