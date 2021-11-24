Keon Gilbert, PHD, associate professor of behavioral science and health education at Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice and one of the founding co-directors of the Institute for Healing Justice and Equity at SLU, has been appointed to the third class of David M. Rubenstein Fellows at the Brookings Institution. The two-year fellowship will begin this month. Gilbert, along with nine other outstanding early- and mid-career scholars, will be places across five research programs at the Brookings Institution. He will be in the Governance Studies program. The Rubenstein Fellowship program, originally announced in 2017 is part of Brookings’s commitment to advancing diversity in its scholarly community.
