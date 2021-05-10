Brooke Smith

Brooke Smith, Esq. has been appointment to the position of assistant city manager for the City of University City. She will assist the City manager on a range of housing, infrastructure and development projects. Smith, an attorney, most recently served as city manager for the City of East St. Louis, IL after serving as community development director for two years. She also worked as city clerk and assistant to the city administrator for the City of Dellwood. She is a member of the Missouri Bar Association, International City/County Management Association, National Forum for Black Public Administrators and the Illinois City/County Management Association.

