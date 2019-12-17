Solomon Thurman Jr. will be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts by the Arts and Education Council at the 29th annual St. Louis Arts Awards on January 27 at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. He was selected by the Missouri Arts Council as the 2018 Individual Artist of the Year. He describes himself as a “research artist” who creates art from documented events and personal history. His work is on display at 10th Street Gallery, 419 N. Tenth St. in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.