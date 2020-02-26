Sonette Magnus

Sonette Magnus was named a member of the St. Louis office of law firm Lewis Rice. She counsels corporate clients through all phases of commercial litigation, including pre-suit evaluations, discovery, mediation, expert witness preparation, trial preparation and when advisable, trial. She also practices in the Governmental Solutions and Administrative Law Department, where her experience includes implementing practical strategies to achieve business results and influencing public policy in the greater St. Louis area.

