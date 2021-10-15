Victor St. John has joined the Criminology and Criminal Justice program at Saint Louis University within the College of Public Health and Social Justice - School of Social Work as assistant professor.
St. John also collaborates with Child Trends - a non-profit research firm in Washington D.C., where he is the deputy director for the U.S. Department of Education National Technical Assistance Center for the Education of Neglected or Delinquent Children and Youth; principal investigator for the evaluation of the PREPARE reentry program in New York; and project director for the Coparenting Network Study for Young Fathers.
Prior to SLU, St. John, originally from Brooklyn, New York, served as the Director of Research and Analysis for the New York City Board of Correction.
