St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently hired Jerrica Franks as outreach and community engagement manager. Franks brings a wide range of strategic capabilities to the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts. She will identify new and emerging policy trends, as well as engage partners and allies in the Diaper Bank’s advocacy initiatives. Prior to joining the nonprofit, Franks worked with numerous nonprofits including De La Salle, The Little Bit Foundation, and Beyond Housing. She earned her master of arts degree in communications from Lindenwood University and her bachelor of arts degree in public relations from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.