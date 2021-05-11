Jacqueline K. Dace, a national strategic visionary, has been selected to be Executive Director of St. Louis ArtWorks, a nonprofit arts organization that empowers teens through art apprenticeships from the St. Louis metropolitan area. Prior to this position, Dace served as the deputy director of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, OH. She was also formerly the deputy director and later interim executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis, as well as project manager of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, MS. She is the producer of two award winning documentaries: Through the Eyes of a Child and Mandela: Prepared to Die.
