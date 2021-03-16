Maurice Brown

Maurice Brown

The St. Louis Community Foundation elevated Maurice Brown to director of Accounting. Brown previously served as an accounting manager. Brown joined the Foundation as an accountant in 2001. His current responsibilities include tracking donor gifts, investment account reconciliations, HR administration, bank reconciliations, oversight of the annual audit, and assisting the Community Foundation’s donors.

