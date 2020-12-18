St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has appointed attorney Richard E. Banks, of Pasadena Hills, to the Police Board of Commissioners.
Banks is a personal injury lawyer. He will serve a three-year term. His appointment fills a vacancy left by Dr. LJ Punch.
“Richard comes highly recommended from a diverse group of community leaders,” Page said in a statement released Friday, Dec. 11. “He is committed to serving on the police board as we work to build upon the relationships between law enforcement and the community and to ensure that our department is representative of those it serves.”
Banks grew up in St. Louis. He serves on the Missouri Supreme Court Advisory Committee, which oversees the disciplinary process for all Missouri lawyers. He also serves on the boards of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Fontbonne University. He is a past regional director of the National Bar Association. Banks is a graduate of Howard University and Texas Southern University, where he received his law degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.