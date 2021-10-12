Brenda Battle, senior vice president, community health transformation, and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, UChicago Medicine, was named to Modern Healthcare Magazine’s list of Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare. Battle joined the Chicago-based health system in 2012 and has been at the forefront of many of its efforts to address diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s been the point person on developing collaborations with community organizations, as well as state and local leaders.
Prior to joining the University of Chicago, Battle was the director of the Center for Diversity and Cultural Competence for Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Battle oversaw programs to eliminate health disparities and to promote diversity, cultural competence and health literacy within Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. At Barnes-Jewish, Battle oversaw the training of faculty and staff on cultural competency, health literacy and culturally and linguistically appropriate services. Her focus on fostering a diverse hospital staff led to the tripling of minority representation in the professional and managerial ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.