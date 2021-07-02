Robert Williams, associate dean in the Graduate College of Education at San Francisco State, has been named the new dean of the College of Education and Allied Studies at Cal State East Bay. Williams is a licensed clinical psychologist and was a visiting Fulbright Scholar from August 2001 to 2002 with the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados in the Department of Government, Sociology and Social Work. Williams, who grew up in St. Louis, completed his bachelor’s degree at Howard University and his doctorate at the University of Missouri – Columbia. He completed his clinical psychology predoctoral internship at the University of Maryland at Baltimore and he was a NIDA fellow at the University of Miami, School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.
