Staci Garrett Oliver

Staci Garrett Oliver was installed as the national president of Carrousels, Inc., a social and civic organization consisting of 25 chapters and a membership of over 600 women throughout the United States. She is an East St. Louis native, a graduate of Lincoln University and currently the chief Student and Community Development officer at Southwestern Illinois College. She is the daughter of Carrousel Shirley Garrett and the late Dr. Herschel L. Garrett Jr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.