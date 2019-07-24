Staci Garrett Oliver was installed as the national president of Carrousels, Inc., a social and civic organization consisting of 25 chapters and a membership of over 600 women throughout the United States. She is an East St. Louis native, a graduate of Lincoln University and currently the chief Student and Community Development officer at Southwestern Illinois College. She is the daughter of Carrousel Shirley Garrett and the late Dr. Herschel L. Garrett Jr.
Staci Garrett Oliver installed as national president of Carrousels, Inc.
