State Senator Brian Williams was presented with the Individual Alumni Award during the Hazelwood School District’s 70th Anniversary Hall of Fame Celebration. A Democrat from Ferguson, he represents Missouri’s 14th Senatorial District and is a proud graduate of Hazelwood Central High School. He was the first African-American male to be elected to the Missouri Senate in over 20 years.
