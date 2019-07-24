State Senator Jamilah Nasheed will receive the 2019 Woman of Achievement Award from the Michael O. D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation. “Throughout my career in the Missouri General Assembly, I have fought against injustice and strived to be a voice for the voiceless,” Nasheed said. The foundation’s mission is to catalyze multi-sector systemic change by building capacity at the intersection of four core outcome components: justice, health, education and family.
State Senator Jamilah Nasheed to receive 2019 Woman of Achievement Award
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- If I don’t make this move, St. Louis is going to kill me
- 'The toughest battle was with myself:' Bruce Franks Jr. is leaving St. Louis to heal
- Driving while black: Police continue to profile, stop and search African American drivers
- St. Louis police officer charged with felony assault for pepper-spraying protestors
- Chalana Scales-Ferguson is the new director of Academic Success Program at Univ. of Missouri School of Law
- ‘The main goal is to humanize him’: Mike Brown’s father and stepmom work with Artivists on memorial art show
- Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s political pasts come back to haunt them
- International Institute rallies opposition to Trump’s zero-refugee proposal
- Organ donations are ‘last act of selflessness’
- In latest book, former St. Louis cop writes how problems with cops starts with the stories they tell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.