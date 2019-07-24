State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed will receive the 2019 Woman of Achievement Award from the Michael O. D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation. “Throughout my career in the Missouri General Assembly, I have fought against injustice and strived to be a voice for the voiceless,” Nasheed said. The foundation’s mission is to catalyze multi-sector systemic change by building capacity at the intersection of four core outcome components: justice, health, education and family.

