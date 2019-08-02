Steven Harmon

Steven Harmon was elected president of the Mound City Bar Association. He is coordinator for Safety and Security with the Normandy Schools Collaborative, a licensed attorney and former police officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The Mound City Bar Association, one of the oldest black bar associations west of the Mississippi River, works to promote the professional development of its members and to improve the administration of justice for all.

