Stifel Financial Corp. announced that Dr. Benjamin Ola. Akande will join the firm as Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion. Dr. Akande most recently served as the President of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. He was assistant vice chancellor of International Programs-Africa, director of the Africa Initiative, and associate director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis from 2018-2020. Prior to that, he was president of Westminster College. He was also a professor of economics and dean of the George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology at Webster University from 2000-2015.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.