The wealth management and investment banking firm – Stifel Financial Corp. – has appointed Alex David as President and Chief Operating Officer of its Century Securities division. David holds doctorates in economics and marketing and a master’s degree in international economics from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University. His will be instrumental in helping Stifel rebrand Century Securities into Stifel Independent Advisors.
