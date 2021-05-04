BuzzFeed Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti announced that Danielle Belton is the new Editor-in-Chief of HuffPost. She will lead the HuffPost newsroom of more than 100 journalists. Belton has been editor-in-chief of The Root for the last five years. She has written and edited for publications including theGrio, Essence, The Washington Post and The New York Times. She also created the award-winning blog The Black Snob. She has contributed to programming at NPR, PBS, CNN, ABC, and BET.
Belton grew up in Black Jack and Florissant, and is a graduate of Hazelwood Central High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
