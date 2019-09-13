Tameka Herrion

Tameka Herrion was named the new director of College Planning at Southeast Missouri State University. Formerly she was scholarship manager for the St. Louis Community Foundation. A Southeast alumna, Herrion will provide group and individual assistance to students and families with admissions, financial aid and scholarship processes; and plan events and offer presentations promoting college readiness for students, families and schools in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

