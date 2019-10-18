Taylor Bailey joined the Washington Redskins as producer. She is responsible for all video content for any and all Redskins media and social media. She graduated from Pattonville High School in 2014 and from Mizzou in 2018 with a double major in Communications and Digital Storytelling. Previously she interned with the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for the 2018-19 season.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Why Nancy Pelosi is Crazy Horse and Trump is Custer
- County wipes clean $3.4M in inmate debt, County Council eliminated six jail fees in late August
- Megan Green joins Steve Roberts and Michelle Sherod in state Senate race
- How Curves N’ Waves Pool Party changed my life forever
- Documents allege Kevin Hart fled scene of crash
- Edwards sets anything but ‘appropriate tone’ about murdered youth
- Community leaders call for firing of Roorda over threat to circuit attorney
- Want Medicaid expansion in Missouri? Then sign the petition
- Father charged with murder of Christian Ferguson
- Neil deGrasse Tyson to discuss ‘Letters from an Astrophysicist’ at Stifel Theatre
Images
Videos
Commented
- Doctors want to focus on patient care, not bureaucracy (2)
- Why did Mayor Krewson and Koran Addo exclude the black weekly from their media list? (1)
- Missourians support the 2nd Amendment – and common-sense gun laws (1)
- Megan Green joins Steve Roberts and Michelle Sherod in state Senate race (1)
- Circuit attorney appoints Captain Ron Johnson as law enforcement liaison (1)
- Why Nancy Pelosi is Crazy Horse and Trump is Custer (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.