Taylor Bailey

Taylor Bailey joined the Washington Redskins as producer. She is responsible for all video content for any and all Redskins media and social media. She graduated from Pattonville High School in 2014 and from Mizzou in 2018 with a double major in Communications and Digital Storytelling. Previously she interned with the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for the 2018-19 season.

