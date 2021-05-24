Sylvester Taylor, an officer with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and 31-year IBEW electrician, has been tabbed to lead diversity initiatives for the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership. Taylor was named director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the labor-management partnership which represents more than 5,000 IBEW members and more than 150 electrical contractors signatory to the union.
He serves as president of the Electrical Workers Minority Caucus which he helped found in 2004. Outside of the electrical industry, Taylor serves as treasurer on the Hazelwood School Board, and chairman of the St. Louis County Fire Safety and Standards Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.