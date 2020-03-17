Ted Gatlin Jr.

Ted Gatlin Jr. was chosen for the 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Fellows Cohort Class. Neighborhood Leadership Fellows is a nine-month leadership training. Its mission is to increase the voices of North St. Louis City and North County residents at the civic decision-making tables in order to produce more equitable regional policies for neighborhoods. The primary geographic focus for the program is the federally designated St. Louis Promise Zone.

