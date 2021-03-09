Terrell Carter

Terrell Carter has been selected as the new executive director of Rise Community Development, effective July 1. Carter, a St. Louis native and a former St. Louis police officer, most recently served as chief diversity officer at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois. He has led two local non-profits, successfully serving Northside residents and seniors in the region, and he has experience in construction and residential development project management. As executive director, Carter will work closely with staff to build trust and work towards identifying new opportunities that will lay the foundation for Rise’s continued success. He succeeds Stephen Acree, who announced his retirement last year.

