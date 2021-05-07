Colvin served as a financial aid assistant before becoming an academic advisor for the past 10 years at St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Colvin is responsible for planning and executing the continuing legal education (CLE) programs for the BAMS (Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis}, ensuring compliance with state CLE standards and reporting requirements as well as assisting in member relations. She works directly with the CLE Committee and serves as the staff liaison to BAMSL's Sections as well as several Committees.
The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis hired Sebrina Colvin as continuing legal education manager.
