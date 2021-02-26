In recognition of Thompson Coburn’s continued commitment to diversity and inclusion and strategic growth, the firm has promoted Norma Jackson to chief diversity and inclusion officer and Lesley Wynes to chief legal talent officer.
Jackson will lead the firm’s efforts to promote and support a diverse team and create an inclusive work environment.
Wynes will expand her recruiting efforts to all attorney hires at the firm, from lateral partners to associates and counsel and to the law students selected for a summer associate program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.