Tiffany Anderson was appointed to serve on the Postsecondary Technical Education Authority for the state of Kansas by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Anderson is Topeka Public Schools superintendent; previously, she was superintendent of Jennings Public Schools. She was the St. Louis American Foundation’s 2015 Stellar Performer in Education. The TEA makes recommendations to improve postsecondary education across the state.
Tiffany Anderson appointed to serve on Kansas Postsecondary Technical Education Authority
