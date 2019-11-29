Tiffany Davis

Tiffany Davis joined St. Louis Community College as director of workforce and talent development, a role within the college’s Workforce Solutions Group. She is responsible for leading the development of comprehensive workforce training services and talent development strategies to business, labor and community organizations. Previously, she was the director of staff development and learning solutions for the State of Maryland judicial system.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.