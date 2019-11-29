Tiffany Davis joined St. Louis Community College as director of workforce and talent development, a role within the college’s Workforce Solutions Group. She is responsible for leading the development of comprehensive workforce training services and talent development strategies to business, labor and community organizations. Previously, she was the director of staff development and learning solutions for the State of Maryland judicial system.
Tiffany Davis joins St. Louis Community College as director of workforce and talent development
