Tim Staples

Timothy Staples was named director of the East St. Louis Center, which provides comprehensive programs, services and training in the areas of education, health, social services and the arts. He was the interim director of the center, which is operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Previously he the inaugural director of SIUE’s new Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, housed in the Office of Student Affairs.

