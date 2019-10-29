Tishaura O. Jones received the “Game Changer” Award at the NAACP East St. Louis Branch’s 65th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. She is treasurer for the City of St. Louis and founder of the Treasurer’s Office of Financial Empowerment. Last month she received the “Delester Mae Dixon Fierce and Fabulous” Award from the Missouri Association of Black Ministers and a DELUX Magazine “Women Who Inspire” Award.
