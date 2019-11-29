Tommy L. Davis Jr.

Tommy L. Davis Jr. joined the board of the Regional Business Council. The RBC is composed of 100 CEOs representing some of the region’s largest employers, employing over 120,000 people and generating over $65 billion in revenue annually. Davis is president of TD4 Electrical, which has grossed in excess of $200 million since it was founded in March of 2006 and is one of the largest African-American-owned electrical contracting companies in the United States.

