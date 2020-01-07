Tony Weaver joined St. Louis County Justice Services as a change management coordinator at the Justice Center. In his new role, Weaver will work with the Justice Center Advisory Board and play a key role in communicating internally and externally about issues and initiatives impacting the County Justice Services employees. Weaver previously served as an aide to County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.