Toyin Oduwole

Toyin Oduwole has opened St. Louis Realty Partners, a residential real estate brokerage that will be based out of WestPort Plaza. He is approaching 10 years of real estate sales experience in the St. Louis metropolitan area and has received numerous awards for his sales production that exceeds $41 million in closed sales since being licensed in 2011. He is a member of St. Louis Realtors, one of the largest real estate associations in the United States and the fifth oldest still in existence.

