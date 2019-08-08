Traci Nave

Traci Nave was promoted to Interim Riverview Gardens High School Principal from associate principal at the school. She will provide strategic direction to all staff and students and lead day-to-day building operations. She also has served in the district as instructional guide and college and career coordinator. Previously she served as an English teacher for Saint Louis Public Schools and Dallas Independent School District.

