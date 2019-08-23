Travis Brown Jr. was promoted to Lemasters Elementary School Principal in the Riverview Gardens School District. Previously he was assistant principal at Central Middle School in the district and worked as an administrator for Normandy Schools Collaborative. He has 24 years of experience in education, including roles as teacher, basketball coach and social studies department director.
