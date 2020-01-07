Trinity Singleton was selected for the All Suburban Honors Treble Choir. She is an 11th grade student at Normandy High School. The All-Suburban honors music programs are coordinated by the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association, a professional organization for music educators for member schools of EducationPlus that also is affiliated with the National Association for Music Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.