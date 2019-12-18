Tyriesa Howell joined the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis as an assistant professor in the tenure track. She is examining and understanding social and cultural determinants of sexual and reproductive health among adolescents and women. She is particularly interested in the development of technology as an innovative approach to promoting sexuality health education for youth. Her emerging research also seeks to address maternal health disparities experienced by black women living in the U.S.
