U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO) was recognized by the Missouri Charter Public School Association for his exemplary leadership in the charter school sector. He has been an advocate for high-quality charter schools since his integral role in creating Missouri’s charter school law. He chairs the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance, a subcommittee that fights to restore consumer protection and fair housing.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay recognized by the Missouri Charter Public School Association
