Vanessa Lloyd, dean’s fellow for diversity, equity, and inclusion and associate teaching professor in the College of Nursing at UMSL, recently received the Chancellor’s Award for Inclusive Excellence. Loyd has implemented key initiatives within the College of Nursing and wider community aligned with UMSL’s mission, vision and strategic priorities. She has been instrumental in the formation of the College of Nursing’s DEI and Community Engagement Committee, which helps facilitate faculty and staff discussion and engagement in DEI-related issues.
Lloyd also developed “Action 101,” a self-paced DEI course for faculty and staff. She serves as the advisor to the Minority Student Nurses Association (MSNA), as well as a leader with several community organizations. She also serves on the board of Office of Minority Health- Eastern Alliance, American Heart Association Minority Council and East Central Missouri Area Health Education Center as a member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.