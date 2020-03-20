Untress "Trez" Quinn

Untress “Trez” Quinn joined Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States, as a partner in St. Louis. A seasoned trial lawyer, he focuses his practice on the defense of medical malpractice and other catastrophic loss lawsuits. He has defended multiple complex litigation cases in both state and federal courts involving civil rights, product liability, medical malpractice and wrongful death claims. He also has specific experience defending medical professionals in matters alleging federal Section 1983 violations.

