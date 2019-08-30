Vanessa L. Vaughn West joined Lathrop Gage as director of Diversity and Inclusion. As the former Community Relations manager for the City of Olathe, Kansas, she brings nearly 20 years’ experience in roles focused on diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility, community relations and communications.
Vanessa L. Vaughn West joins Lathrop Gage as director of Diversity and Inclusion
