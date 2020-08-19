Vanessa Townsend joined Annie Malone Children and Family Services as director of community relations. A community advocate and youth activist, she will work to strengthen community partnerships with the agency and increase its social media presence.
“She was influential in expanding Annie Malone’s community connections when safety conditions required that we transition from a physical to an online annual parade,” said Sara Lahman, CEO.
A St. Louis native, Townsend graduated from University City High School and studied human relations at St. Louis Community College and Ashford University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.