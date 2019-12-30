Vannah Shaw was elected to the Board of Directors of the Young Friends of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. Shaw is a legal clerk with St. Louis County Pretrial Release. She is a 2013 graduate of Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach and also holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She is currently also a volunteer lawyer with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and served 2014-2017 as an assistant circuit attorney with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.