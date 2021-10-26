Keith Vassall recently joined John Burroughs’ team in college counseling as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. Before joining Burroughs, he served as director of college counseling and as a humanities teacher at Moorestown Friends School in Moorestown, New Jersey. Prior to Moorestown Friends, he worked in the college counseling office at various independent schools on the East Coast.
Vassall began his career in education as an admissions officer at his alma mater, Lake Forest College in Illinois. Before his transition to independent schools, he was the associate director of admissions and director of diversity recruitment at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, where he earned his master’s degree in education, school counseling.
