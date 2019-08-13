Vetta Sanders Thompson

Vetta Sanders Thompson is the new associate dean for Diversity, Inclusion and Equity at the Brown School at Washington University. The E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Diversity at the Brown School, Sanders Thompson is a researcher in racial identity, psychosocial implications of race and ethnicity in health behavior, and determinants of health disparities. A licensed clinical psychologist, she co-directs the Center for Community Health Partnership and Research at the Institute for Public Health at Washington University.

