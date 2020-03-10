Vikas Patel received a diversity scholarship from the global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. He will receive $10,000 to help defray the cost of law school tuition and related expenses during the student’s final year of law school. He is a law student at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where he is a member of the Thomas Tang Moot Court team, Consumer Law Review, and the Sports and Entertainment Law Society. He is also a tutor for first-year legal writing and contracts.
Vikas Patel receives diversity scholarship from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
