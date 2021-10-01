The Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board recently approved the selection of Dr. Exley Warren Jr. as principal of Lucas Crossing School Complex. Dr. Warren comes to Normandy from Ferguson-Florissant School District where he served as principal at Halls Ferry Intermediate School. In Normandy, he is serving as the principal of the district’s largest school, with a student population of 700 in grades 1-8. He graduated with honors from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), receiving his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He went on to receive his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Additionally, Dr. Warren has taken post-doctoral courses at Harvard University’s Principal Center. In 2021, Exley received a certificate in School Management and School Leadership from Harvard University.
People on the Move
Warren joins Normandy as principal of district's largest school
