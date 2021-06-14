Brittney Washington was named youth development director for Midtown Community Services. Prior to that role, Washington was in charge of children’s programming for the Champaign Park District in Champaign, Il. Midtown Community Services’ mission is to provide a wholesome, peaceful center where individuals, families and especially children can be nurtured, supported and build community together. Midtown offers people access to connections and resources for realizing their value and full potential. They also provide outreach to pregnant women and newborns by delivering pre and post-natal education in order to reduce the area's infant mortality rate.
